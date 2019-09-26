Kobe Bryant held invite-only camp in Southern California for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and more

A number of big NBA names went to Kobe Bryant’s invite-only camp last month in Thousand Oaks, California. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant still knows his basketball — and some of the NBA’s biggest names are still jumping at the chance to learn from the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Bryant held an invite-only camp for a few days last month at his Mamba Sports Academy facility in Southern California, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. Bryant invited several big names to workout — including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Kyrie Irving — and reportedly worked with them on strength training, on-court training and video work.

Kobe Bryant, I'm told, held an invite-only camp for a few days in mid-August at his new facility in Thousand Oaks and had Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kyrie Irving and many other NBA luminaries in attendance .. including De'Aaron Fox after he parted company with @usabasketball https://t.co/NqA3mf9qH6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2019

According to Stein, a number of other NBA stars went to Bryant’s camp, too, including Jamal Murray, Isaiah Thomas, John Collins, Buddy Hield, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.

There aren’t many better to learn from than Bryant. The five-time NBA champion wrapped up his 20-year playing career in 2016, and is undoubtedly one of the best to ever play the game.

Working out with him for a few days could only help the slew of players who attended the camp as they prepare for the 2019-20 season. If nothing else, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

