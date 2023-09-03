Kobe Bryant’s foundation gets $100,000 check from the Dodgers

Friday, Sept. 1 was Los Angeles Lakers night at Chavez Ravine as the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a four-game series. It was a night during which the Dodgers honored the memory of Lakers great Kobe Bryant in many ways.

Several members of the Dodgers donned Bryant jerseys for the occasion, and Bryant’s widow Vanessa, as well as three of their daughters, were invited onto the field.

Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch, but that wasn’t the end of it. Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts, a leading candidate for the National League MVP, and Dodgers president Stan Kasten presented the Bryant clan with a $100,000 check to put toward the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant &her daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianca arrive at Dodger Stadium along w/ Dodgers Pres bStan Kasten & Mookie Betts present a $100K check for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Then Natalia throws out first pitch (🎥: @NitecastMedia ) pic.twitter.com/stVdcFHXyT — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) September 2, 2023

According to its website, the foundation is “a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports.” It is just one of several philanthropic ventures Kobe Bryant and his family have undertaken over the years to help others to help themselves.

It is indelible proof that Kobe Bryant left an incredible impact, both on and off the court.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire