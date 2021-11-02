Kobe Bryant’s family to make $400 million from sale of BodyArmor

Coke is buying the remaining 70% from the company’s founders and investors, as well as a group of professional athletes including the NBA’s James Harden and MLB’s Mike Trout who invested and helped market the drink. The estate of Kobe Bryant, an early backer of BodyArmor, stands to collect roughly $400 million for its stake, some of the people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Bryant invested $6 million and had served on the BodyArmor board before he died in 2020, these people said.

Source: Jennifer Maloney @ Wall Street Journal

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Coming into 2021-22, Kobe Bryant was the only player in NBA history to average more than 15 points per game in his 19th NBA season.

Carmelo Anthony, in his 19th season, is currently averaging 16.7 points.

Melo’s teammate, LeBron James (also in his 19th season) is averaging 23.8 – 4:01 PM

Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1

Can’t wait for the @KB24NFT drop! All benefiting the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation!! – 9:13 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Kobe Bryant never backed down from trash talk from Michael Jordan.

#LakeShow #LakersNation #NBA #NBA75

sportscasting.com/kobe-bryant-no… – 5:09 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

19 or more seasons, all with one team (because now it’s official):

Dirk Nowitzki, 21

Kobe Bryant, 20

Tim Duncan, 19

John Stockton, 19

UDONIS HASLEM, 19 – 10:18 PM

More on this storyline