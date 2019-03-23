Kobe Bryant, Eagles fan, recalls hilarious interaction with Nick Foles

Kobe Bryant will always be one of the first names you associate with basketball in Los Angeles. But before his star-studded career with the Lakers, Bryant played his high school ball in suburban Philadelphia.

And he still maintains his Philly roots.

Bryant is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and was asked about the team during an event at a Philadelphia high school on Thursday night. Bryant recalled a funny interaction he had with quarterback Nick Foles.

Big Eagles fan @kobebryant ran into @NickFoles out in CA recently



“I thanked him for everything that he did”



“It was funny. He came up to me. ‘Hey Kobe, I’m Nick Foles.’

I’m like... Fool, I know who you are”

🤣🤣#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yhwxaYLfI2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 22, 2019

Bryant says he recently ran into Foles, who led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl last year with 373 passing yards and four total touchdowns, in California. Foles, known for his modesty, felt the need to introduce himself to Bryant.

Bryant thought it was hilarious: “Fool, I know who you are!”

Kobe Bryant visited Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia to promote his new book. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Carson Wentz returning from injury in Philadelphia, Foles signed an $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month in free agency.

But his impact on Philadelphia carries on with guys like Bryant and even at elementary school talent shows:

In case you’re wondering if Philadelphia is still basking in the Super Bowl glow from last year, a Philly Special re-enactment was one of the acts at my daughter’s talent show tonight. pic.twitter.com/H1uKQeEeRe — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 23, 2019

