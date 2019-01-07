Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade among athletes showing support for Cody Parkey on Twitter

Lorin Cox
NBC Sports Chicago

After Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles, it felt like the whole world turned on the Bears kicker.

It turns out, he had plenty of sympathy from some big names, even outside of his own locker room.

A pair of NBA superstars watched Parkey miss the biggest kick of his career, and they offered their support and guidance on Twitter.

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins also shouted out the kicker for dealing with a difficult situation.

Even NFL insider Ian Rapoport felt bad for him.

Of course, Parkey had nothing but support from his Bears teammates after the game.

It's going to take a lot for Parkey to repair his reputation among Bears fans, but he can take comfort in the support he has from his teammates and fellow athletes who sympathize  with his situation.

