Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade among athletes showing support for Cody Parkey on Twitter

After Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles, it felt like the whole world turned on the Bears kicker.

It turns out, he had plenty of sympathy from some big names, even outside of his own locker room.

A pair of NBA superstars watched Parkey miss the biggest kick of his career, and they offered their support and guidance on Twitter.

Most of you have no idea how hard this is to do. Cody Parkey way to face the media like a true professional. I'm a fan! https://t.co/xbJ5kW6pXF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 7, 2019

We've all been here Cody but if you wanna win back the city you gotta get back in the lab and have a historic season next year to bury this one. I'm happy for my #EaglesNation but as a fellow pro athlete you gotta grind harder and double down #noexcuses #JGSD justgetsh*tdone https://t.co/icd3MQRQFg — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins also shouted out the kicker for dealing with a difficult situation.

Good lesson here for everyone.



After the worst play of his professional career, Bears kicker, Cody Parkey, points up to the sky and still thanks God.



We cant just be thankful and give honor when times are great!



My hesrt goes out to him, but the kid will be just fine! pic.twitter.com/5fVM1iprub











— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 7, 2019

Even NFL insider Ian Rapoport felt bad for him.

Endless respect to guys like Cody Parkey, who stand up and face the music after some of the worst moments of their careers. https://t.co/dxvQuKQk8w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

Of course, Parkey had nothing but support from his Bears teammates after the game.

Charles Leno tells fans to save their hate toward Cody Parkey. #Bears pic.twitter.com/b5SC5VraP2 — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) January 7, 2019

Kyle Long on what he said to Kicker Cody Parkey "You accounted for half our points man... we could of done better on offense" #Bears — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 7, 2019

You play hard give ya all , it's a game of inches and split second decisions..if it was easy the ppl tlking would be playing. No one play loses a game — Adrian Amos (@SmashAmos38) January 7, 2019

There's not one play that costs the game and not one play that loses the game. We win and lose as a team! Family forever! — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) January 7, 2019

It's going to take a lot for Parkey to repair his reputation among Bears fans, but he can take comfort in the support he has from his teammates and fellow athletes who sympathize with his situation.