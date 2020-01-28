Kobe Bryant death: New NBA logo petition passes 1.5 million to honour Los Angeles Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant petition

A petition for the late Kobe Bryant to be the new face of the NBA logo has surpassed 1.5 million signatures.

The tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and and seven others in California on Sunday has seen the sporting world in mourning.

In the hours after the news broke, veteran NBA player Jamal Crawford, 39, raised the potential for changing the original logo from 1969 starring the legendary Laker Jerry West.

“Kobe has to be the new NBA logo,” wrote the former Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks guard.

At the time of writing, the change.org petition has 1,654,306 signatures, with the ultimate goal of reaching 3 million.

The petition’s founder, Nick M. wrote: “With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA logo.”

Alan Siegel designed the original logo, with the iconic silhouette a shot of West, who is now 81 years old.

West is yet to comment on the campaign, but he did pay tribute after news broke of Bryant’s passing, claiming the tragedy felt like losing a son.

“This loss of Kobe, Gianna, and everyone on board, is beyond tragic and incomprehensible,” West said. “I will love Kobe forever and always cherish the time that I spent with him.

A petition has reached 1.5 million signatures to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant (petition.org)

“I watched him grow from an energetic kid into the man he became, making a difference in so many people’s life. He has left the world a better place.”

The campaign is sure to soon be put to commissioner Adam Silver, who also recognised Bryant’s colossal legacy in a statement: ”The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Forgive if its already been shared but this one is the best imo pic.twitter.com/YfAw3IbshP — Criminal (@criminalelement) January 27, 2020

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.”