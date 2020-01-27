Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James pays emotional tribute to LA Lakers legend hours before tragic death

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant playing for Team USA: Getty

LeBron James recalled Kobe Bryant’s inspirational message to him as a kid in a tribute made hours before the Los Angeles Lakers star’s tragic death.

James passed Bryant to become the third-highest scorer in NBA history on Saturday with his 29 points against the Philadelphia 76ers taking him to 33,655 points.

But less than 12 hours later, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine known victims in a tragic helicopter crash.

LeBron spoke about the impact Kobe had on his career growing up and the profound message that helped him on his own journey in the NBA.

“When I was a high school kid I was growing up through the ranks when Kobe came into the leagues,” James told ESPN. “It wasn’t a dream of mine to go straight to the NBA from high school at the time but for a 17 or 18 year old to make that leap, that’s pretty damn cool.

“As I started playing more ball and went into high school the things he was doing on the floor I admired and wanted to be a part of. I went to camp and he came to speak to the kids and I was just listening. I was tried to soak everything up that I could.

“I can remember one thing that he said. He said that ‘if you want to be one of the greats you have to put the work in. There is no substitution to work.’ I was a 15 year old kid at that camp. In 2001, I was playing in New Jersey and the All-Star team was playing in Philadelphia. That Saturday me and Maverick (Carter - LeBron's agent) drove to the Intercontinental in down town Philly and he gave me a pair of his shoes which I ended up wearing the following night. I was a 15 and he was a 14 but I wore them anyway.

“I just sat and talked to him for a little bit. When I got drafted I still admired him, seeing what he was able to accomplish and winning Championships.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant during a Cavaliers vs Lakers game (Getty)

“As competitors, just watching the work ethic he put into his game. He has zero flaws offensively. I admired that he was in a place where defenses were at bay and couldn’t guard him at all. He was immortal offensively. It was a dream come true to line up alongside him after admiring him for so many years.

“To make a long story short, I’m now in a Lakers uniform, in Philly where he is from, and where I first met him. It is unreal. It makes no sense. The universe puts things in your life and when you are living the right way things happen organically. I am happy just being in any conversation about Kobe Bean Bryant.

“He is one of the all-time greatest ever basketball players to play one of the greatest Lakers – the man had two jerseys hanging up at Staples Centre.”

