Kobe Bryant, after Giannis MVP prediction comes true, says NBA championship is next

Kobe Bryant’s prediction came true.

Two summers ago, Bryant made a bold proclamation about a then-22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo was coming off his first All-Star season in his fourth year with the Milwaukee Bucks, but Bryant had his sights set higher for the Greek Freak.

A little less than two years later, Antetokounmpo hoisted the MVP trophy, capping off a stellar campaign in which he averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for a Bucks team with the NBA’s best regular-season record.

Antetokounmpo delivered a heartfelt speech after winning the award on Monday night, and got emotional when thanking his family, especially his late father. But to cap off the speech, Antetokounmpo made it clear that he has a bigger goal to accomplish: winning an NBA championship.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo fought through tears delivering his MVP speech. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“This is just the beginning,” Antetokounmpo said. “My goal is to win a championship. As my dad taught me, always want more and never be greedy. My goal is to win a championship and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen.”

The Bucks came up short this season, falling in the Eastern Conference finals to the Toronto Raptors, the eventual champions.

Bryant believes a title is in the cards for Antetokounmpo.

