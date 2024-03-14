Kobe Bryant’s 2000 Championship Ring up for Auction

The late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant’s 2000 NBA championship ring is available for bidding as part of Goldin Auctions’ March Elite Sports Auction, the company announced.

Seven bids were placed as of Thursday evening, with $54,000 the highest. The 14-karat gold ring features 40 diamonds and was gifted to Kobe’s father, Joe Bryant, by his son. Bidding ends March 30 at 10 p.m.

More from Sportico.com

The NBA legend’s mother, Pamela Bryant, was gifted an identical ring by her son that sold for $206,000 in 2020 through Goldin Auctions, according to Business Insider. Pamela first sold the ring in 2013 for $280,000 to a private collector.

In the description of the ring, Goldin Auctions, a sports memorabilia and auction marketplace, notes that “this is not an executive version of the Championship ring, but the same EXACT ring given to Kobe Bryant and other Lakers players.”

In 2000, Bryant won the first of five titles when the Lakers won a six-game finals series over the Indiana Pacers. It was the team’s first championship since 1988. Los Angeles is tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA titles.

A game-worn Bryant jersey from the 2009-10 season (the second of back-to-back championships for the Lakers); a 2017 Golden State Warriors jersey from Kevin Durant and sneakers from Warriors guard Stephen Curry; a selection of trading cards featuring a Michael Jordan rookie card; and a 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers ring for the team’s first championship are also included in the March Elite Auction.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gig and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Best of Sportico.com