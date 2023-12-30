Kobe Brown throws down the alley-oop!

Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
Moore has been placed in concussion protocol and his Week 18 status is unknown.
James turns 39 on Saturday, having played more minutes and scored more points than any player in NBA history. And as he nears the midpoint of his 21st season, LeBron is still producing like a top-10 player.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
With the calendar about to turn to 2024, you can add something new to your roster with one of these waiver wire adds.
The Browns are now 4-1 win Flacco at quarterback.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.