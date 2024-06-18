Kobbie Mainoo sends message to Erik ten Hag with Man Utd job now secure

Kobbie Mainoo has admitted his delight at hearing the news that Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag survived a lengthy post-season review by new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is now in talks over extending his contract at Old Trafford.

While Ten Hag has faced plenty of criticism over the past 12 months, one area in which he has received widespread praise is his faith in 19-year-old Mainoo, who quickly established himself as a key member of the United first team last season.

Mainoo's performances for the Red Devils were so impressive that he earned up a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, and he climbed off the bench in the latter stages of the 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday to make his debut at a major international tournament.

Fronting up for media duties ahead of England's next game, Mainoo told the media of the decision to keep Ten Hag in his role: "Obviously happy to be building with him. He's already got two trophies and hopefully there are more to come.

"It is nice to have that peace of mind, that we know what manager we are going back to in the new season."

Ten Hag was a pundit on Dutch TV for England's win over Serbia and was caught smiling when Mainoo came off the bench to replace goalscorer Jude Bellingham in the 86th minute.

"I am so grateful for him, that he put so much trust in me and belief in me to play in the team," Mainoo continued. "I can't thank him enough."

Mainoo may have an increased role on Thursday when England face off against Denmark, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's selection in midfield dividing opinion despite the positive result. Conor Gallagher and Adam Wharton are others in contention to play, should Southgate opt to move in a different direction.

United teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen will be lining up against Mainoo if he features for England, and the teenager added of the pair: "They're both great teammates to me, Rasmus is young like me so I am always around him.

"I am trying to learn and pick up from Christian. If I'm to play on Thursday I'll have to put that to the side compete against him and hopefully get the win."