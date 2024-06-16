Kobbie Mainoo makes Euro debut as England get off to winning start

England are up and running in this summer’s European Championship after a 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening group game on Sunday evening.

Gareth Southgate had initially named three Manchester United players in the provisional 33-man squad but Harry Maguire’s injury, which also kept him out of the end of the club season, meant only Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw were named in the final 26-man squad.

Both players were in the matchday squad against Serbia, with Shaw finally returning to the bench after over four months on the sidelines.

Mainoo joined him as a substitute but the 19-year-old made a late cameo and helped his side see the game out after Jude Bellingham’s first-half header earned all three points for the Three Lions.

Mainoo will hope to play a more significant role in England’s upcoming group games, with fixtures against Denmark and Slovenia coming up.

It’s unclear whether Shaw will take any part in those games but his inclusion in the squad is undeniably a boost for Southgate.

Speaking prior to the game, Erik ten Hag seemed to provide some inside information on Shaw’s fitness, revealing he will be available for selection only after England make it out of the group stage.

“Luke Shaw will start playing once England get out of the group stages,” Ten Hag said as a guest on Dutch TV.