Kobbie Mainoo finally breaks his silence on Manchester United’s decision to keep Erik ten Hag



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has opened up on the club’s decision to stick with Erik ten Hag rather than make a managerial change.

For weeks, while United were undertaking their end-of-season review, Ten Hag’s Old Trafford future was hanging in the balance.

It seemed like the Dutchman was poised to part ways with the Red Devils at one point, especially considering Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were in contact with the representatives of some of his potential replacements including Kieran McKenna, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Marco Silva.

Ultimately, the United chiefs elected to carry on with Ten Hag, partly due to the fact that there was no standout candidate and also because of a number of mitigating factors that didn’t help him last season, such as injuries.

Ten Hag recently gave his verdict on United’s pursuit of a successor for him and claimed that he was told by the top brass that he remains the right man for the job.

Ahead of England’s Euro 2024 clash against Denmark, Mainoo spoke to the media and had his say on Ten Hag remaining in the dugout.

Mainoo, who made his competitive debut for the national team when he came on as a substitute in the 1-0 win against Serbia said, “I’m happy to be building with him. He’s got two trophies and, hopefully, there are more to come.”

“It’s peace of mind knowing what manager we will have when we return. I’m so grateful to him – he put so much trust in me to play in the team. I can’t thank him enough.”

Mainoo revealed that he’s looking forward to the prospect of facing United teammates Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund when the Three Lions come up against Denmark on Thursday.

“They’re both great team-mates to me. Rasmus is young, like me, so I am always around him. I am trying to learn and pick up from Christian. If I’m to play on Thursday, I’ll have to put that to the side, compete against him, and hopefully get the win.”

“I’ve not spoken to Rasmus recently but I’ll leave that for after the game. I’m focused on here and maybe, after the game, I’ll speak to him. I haven’t played against him before but he’s a really good friend.”

“I’m ready to play, whether that’s off the bench or starting. Obviously, there are other great midfielders in the squad in the Premier League or abroad like Jude [Bellingham]. I’m trying to train hard and be ready when I’m called upon.”

Mainoo admitted that he considered representing Ghana but ultimately, while he’s proud of his African heritage, his dream to play for England ultimately prevailed and swayed his decision.







