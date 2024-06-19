Advertisement

Kobbie Mainoo discusses Bukayo Saka’s influence on younger members of England squad

oliver browning
·1 min read

Kobbie Mainoo has detailed Bukayo Saka’s influence on England’s young stars.

Despite being just 22-years-old, Saka is one of Gareth Southgate’s more senior players, having already made 34 appearances for his country.

Mainoo, meanwhile, earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad at the age of 19 after impressing for Manchester United last season and says he “looks up” to teammates like Saka.

“He’s had a lot of experience, he’s been playing for England since he was young,” Mainoo said of Saka.

“To have him around and speak to him - he’s a great guy, he’s as nice as everyone says he is. It’s a joy to be around him.”