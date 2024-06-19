Kobbie Mainoo discusses Bukayo Saka’s influence on younger members of England squad

Kobbie Mainoo has detailed Bukayo Saka’s influence on England’s young stars.

Despite being just 22-years-old, Saka is one of Gareth Southgate’s more senior players, having already made 34 appearances for his country.

Mainoo, meanwhile, earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad at the age of 19 after impressing for Manchester United last season and says he “looks up” to teammates like Saka.

“He’s had a lot of experience, he’s been playing for England since he was young,” Mainoo said of Saka.

“To have him around and speak to him - he’s a great guy, he’s as nice as everyone says he is. It’s a joy to be around him.”