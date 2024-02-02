Kobbie Mainoo continues rise to stardom with 'dream' winning goal

Kobbie Mainoo is the latest teenage star to come through the Manchester United ranks and burst onto the Premier League stage.

Four of the last five 90th-minute winning goals in the Premier League by players aged 18 or younger have been for United: Federico Macheda in 2009, Marcus Rashford in 2016, Alejandro Garnacho in 2022 and now Mainoo.

His fleet feet might have come as a surprise to United fans who have only seen him as a deep-lying central midfielder, but not those who have followed his career from a young age.

Mainoo started his football career with local side Cheadle and Gatley JFC in Greater Manchester, at just five years old.

Steve Vare coached him when Mainoo was six - and knew even then he had someone special on his hands.

"I have had other kids who were exceptional at that age that have not gone onto the levels he has," Vare told BBC Sport. "You think he is a good player. You try and test and challenge him, even at that young age.

"It was quite obvious when Kobbie came down that he was strong, quick, good with the ball at his feet. I had to try and challenge him by loading the teams up so all the better kids were on the other team to make it a challenge for him. I then started to play him against the older boys, to challenge him."

