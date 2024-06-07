Kobbie Mainoo has calmly emerged from the Manchester United chaos as England’s next superstar

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed Gareth Southgate and earned a spot in the England squad at Euro 2024 (The FA via Getty Images)

“How does he even do that, at 18?” remarked one Manchester United coach after witnessing Kobbie Mainoo score a scintillating 97th-minute winner against Wolves back in February. “He is sat in the dressing room like it is nothing at all.”

United had seen a 3-1 lead on 85 minutes evaporate as Wolves pegged them back to 3-3 but, in the seventh minute of injury time, the Red Devils found their young saviour. Mainoo controlled the ball beautifully, danced past two defenders and finished calmly into the bottom corner to snatch the unlikeliest of 4-3 wins.

The strike would go on to be awarded Premier League Goal of the Month and an 18-year-old had proven that he was a man with the ice-cool temperament for the big occasion. On that day, he also likely saved the job of his beleaguered boss Erik ten Hag.

Fast forward a little more than 100 days and Mainoo did it again. By the time of the FA Cup final against all-conquering Manchester City at Wembley, the midfielder had turned 19 years old but he still showed the unflappable maturity of a much older player to stroke home a gorgeous winning goal, snatching an unlikely 2-1 win and possibly saving the job of his still-beleaguered boss Ten Hag again – although time will tell on that one.

Certainly the Dutchman is a huge fan of the youngster. “I think very quickly I saw him,” bragged Ten Hag after his Wolves winner. “I think last autumn I saw him for the first time and at that moment I thought he was playing a little bit too comfortable in the U21s. By pushing him in training you see he makes such good progress and he is almost progressing from game to game. Of course, it’s wonderful to see and I hope he stays calm like he is.”

Mainoo had been earmarked for a prominent role in the Manchester United first team after an impressive pre-season last summer but an ankle injury initially put pay to that and Ten Hag regularly brought up his absence as a reason for United’s catastrophic struggles. In fairness, he was somewhat vindicated once Mainoo returned and started tearing up the Premier League in mid-season.

Kobbie Mainoo’s dramatic goal against Wolves helped propel him into the spotlight (Getty Images)

Between the Wolves goal and his FA Cup final exploits, the teenager produced another wonder strike against fierce rivals Liverpool in April – curling the ball into the top corner to send Old Trafford wild. And the plaudits have been flying in from all quarters for the man who has been dubbed by some ‘The Stockport Socrates’.

“A generational talent,” said United striker Rasmus Hojlund. “You can see his composure, he is so relaxed on the ball. So much quality on the ball. He’s also starting to show that he has the scoring parts of his game as well. He’s a complete player.”

Rio Ferdinand compared him to serial Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf, while another United legend, Paul Scholes, stated: “Read a few comparisons between me and this kid last week... don’t waste your time, he is 10 times the player I was at 19. Just love the way he receives the ball, the calmness, the awareness of what’s around him and of course big goals in big games. This boy is special.”

Mainoo is already resembling a complete midfield player, someone who can hold when required but who can influence in the final third too and the much-discussed calmness is almost eerie.

Mainoo has been spectacular in a sub-par season for Man United (Getty Images)

Born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents in April 2005, after coming through the Man United acadmey he was courted by the Ghana Football Association, who recently described the midfielder as an “incredible talent”. But having represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels, he was quickly drafted into the senior squad by Gareth Southgate in March, having initially been called up by the under-21s.

He made his debut against Belgium on a heavy, damp Wembley pitch and was genuinely excellent as he showed a sureness of touch and composure that belied his young years once more. His performance prompted Jude Bellingham – who knows a thing or two about bursting on to the scene – to add his voice to the throng of adoration. “I know how hard it can be when people put a lot of pressure on you, so I don’t want to add fuel to the fire,” explained Bellingham. “But he was good tonight. He’s definitely a brilliant player and he’s going to have an amazing future at Manchester United and hopefully for England as well.”

Now Mainoo has been confirmed as part of Southgate’s squad heading to Euro 2024, joining the likes of Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze and Cole Palmer exciting young players with only a handful of caps peppered throughout the 26-man group. With the spot alongside Declan Rice in the heart of England’s midfield far from nailed down, Mainoo could well end up starting games at the Euros – if he can beat out the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher and Wharton.

Given the season he’s had and the composure he’s shown, you’d be foolish to bet against him.