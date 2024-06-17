Kobbie Mainoo adds another string to his bow with major international tournament appearance

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo capped a fine start to his fledgling career has he made his England debut in an international tournament when he came on as a substitute for the last five minutes of play against Serbia in Euro 2024.

The 19 year old’s rise has been one of the stories of the season and in a campaign that offered little hope until the FA Cup final, he provided much for United fans around the world to cling on to.

The teenager’s composure, silky skills and tough mentality make it seem like he is destined for the top and pundits have waxed lyrical over his impact at Old Trafford.

– First Premier League start

– Champions League debut

– 97th-minute winner vs. Wolves

– Goal vs. Liverpool

– England senior debut

– Goal vs. Man City in the FA Cup final

– FA Cup winner

– First appearance for England in a major international tournament What a season it’s been… pic.twitter.com/5IOwBM1qJv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 16, 2024

TNT Sports have posted a summary on X of Mainoo’s achievements in his breakthrough season. The young midfielder played 32 games for the senior team, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Mainoo’s progress is even more impressive when you consider his season got off to the worst possible start after dazzling against Arsenal in the pre-season tour of America, he was given a start against Real Madrid. However, a freak injury meant the player was out of action until October.

The Englishman impressed in his first Premier League game against Everton, making a goalline clearance, and played in the Champions League in the hellish atmosphere of Galatasaray’s RAMs Park.

He also made his senior debut for England in the March international break against Brazil and then got his first start against Belgium, impressing in both encounters.

The midfielder has not only played but he has also managed to contribute to key moments in the season.

He scored a wonderful solo goal to clinch all three points in added time against Wolves on February which led Rio Ferdinand to compare the youngster to Clarence Seedorf. The strike won Premier League goal of the month for February.

His impressive season also saw him score a beauty against Liverpool in April where he expertly let the ball go across his body and curled one into the top corner at the Stretford End. Probably exactly how he dreamt it up as a kid, having grown up a huge United fan in Stockport.

Mainoo would save his most important goal to last however as he slotted in United’s second goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City and won the famous old tournament in his debut season, despite the cacophony of issues around the club.

With the trajectory of his first full season in senior football, it would not be surprising were he to grab a couple more huge moments this summer but in the white of England.





