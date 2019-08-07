Ko responds to Leadbetter comments: 'Thank you to the haters'

Lydia Ko's former swing coach David Leadbetter recently took to radio to offer his opinions on why Ko is struggling. It didn't take long for Ko to fire back.

Leadbetter suggested that Ko, who has dropped to No. 24 in the world and is coming off back-to-back missed cuts at majors, needed to take some time away from golf and that she also needs to "find her own way" away from her parents.

The 22-year-old Ko apparently doesn't agree. She posted a photo to her Instagram story on Tuesday along with the following: "Thank you to the haters for making me stronger and push me to be the best version of myself ... and thank you to each and every one that have supported me, your love makes a bump feel like a smooth ride."





This is not the first time Leadbetter has been critical of Ko. In April 2018, he wrote a blog post on his own website, calling Ko's father a "non-accomplished golfer" and saying that the many changes Ko was making were detrimental to her career. Ten days later, Ko won the Mediheal Championship, which remains her last LPGA victory.



