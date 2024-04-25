KNWA Today: Square 2 Square Spring Ride preview

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The semi-annual Square 2 Square bike ride is returning this Spring. The ride will take cyclists from Fayetteville to Bentonville through the Razorback Greenway. More specifically, the race will start May 4 at Walker Park in Fayetteville, and end at Sam’s Club Home Office in Bentonville.

The event is not a race, but will require registration by May 1. The associated fee is $35 for people 14 years old and up, and $20 for ages 13 and below.

Additional information and the link to register for the event is available here.

