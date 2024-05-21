KNWA Today: golf tournament for veterans memorial

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A golf tournament this June will serve as a fundraiser for a new veterans memorial in Springdale.

Organizers say the memorial, which is planned for development in Springdale, would be the largest veterans memorial in the state once funded and constructed.

The golf tournament will be held at the Springdale Country Club on June 24. Different levels of participation and sponsorships are available. Full details and registration information is available on the Springdale Veterans Memorial Organization’s Facebook page.

