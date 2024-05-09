KNWA Today: Bentonville Bike Fest returning

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville Bike Fest is set to return later this month. Planned for May 24-26, the free event highlights Bentonville’s claim as the “Mountain Bike Capital of the World.” Launched in 2020, organizers say this festival has rapidly grown, drawing upwards of 15,000 attendees, including 1,500 racers from all 48 contiguous U.S. states and 15 countries.

Located at the Applegate Property in Bentonville, Arkansas, the festival is promising to offer a diverse array of activities suitable for all ages and skill levels. It features high-energy races like the Gravelicious Race, which involves a challenging 30 or 60-mile gravel course, and the Cross Country Eliminator, a spectator-friendly short course race. Additionally, the festival hosts the UCI C1 & NAT Trials Competitions, presenting a rigorous obstacle course race for the more technically skilled riders.

The Bike Fest isn’t just about competition; it also focuses on community and inclusion. Events like the Women Shred, which was initially a women-focused event, and the inclusive Enduro races for both adults and kids, emphasize skill development and discovery in mountain biking. Attendees can also expect live music, food, workshops, and an expo that showcases the latest in cycling gear and services.

Kenny Belaey, the founder, emphasizes the festival’s role in celebrating Bentonville’s vibrant culture and the expansive trail networks developed with the support of local organizations like the Walton Family Foundation. The festival serves not just as a sporting event but as a community and cultural celebration, making it a significant event on the global mountain biking calendar.

For more information, visitors are encouraged to check out details on accommodations, additional events, and festival updates on the official Bentonville Bike Fest website.

