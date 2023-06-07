Knoxville Webb football's Markeis Barrett decommits from Wake Forest

Knoxville Webb football's Markeis Barrett withdrawn his commitment to Wake Forest, he announced Wednesday.

"I have de-committed from Wake Forest University. Thank you Coach (Dave) Clawson and Coach (Ari) Confesor for the opportunity. Wishing you guys the best of luck!" he wrote on Twitter.

I have de-committed from Wake Forest University. Thank you Coach Clawson and Coach Confesor for the opportunity. Wishing you guys the best of luck! — Boski (@BarrettMarkeis) June 7, 2023

Barrett is the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 50 athlete in 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to the Demon Deacons on May 1.

The 6-foot-1, 168-pound Barrett picked Wake Forest over offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Wake Forest, Marshall, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati.

Barrett had 41 receptions for 631 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 2022. As a defensive back, he had 24 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups.

“He’s one of the more talented players I ever coached," said former Webb coach David Meske, who retired after the 2022 season. “He changes direction so fast. He has tremendous speed. He's very athletic, and the most important thing is he works hard every day and tries to get better.”

Webb has a new football coach for the 2023 season: Don Mahoney, a former offensive line coach at Tennessee (2013-16) and Cincinnati (2010-12).

