Knoxville Webb boys basketball beats Knoxville Catholic 73-56 to advance to state semifinals
Knoxville Webb advanced to the Division II-AA state semifinals after beating rival Knoxville Catholic 73-56
Knoxville Webb advanced to the Division II-AA state semifinals after beating rival Knoxville Catholic 73-56
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
Richards' Super Bowl XII touchdown helped clinched the win for the Cowboys.
The NIL world just became even more of a free-for-all.
The Arkansas ace was untouchable against Oregon State.
Steve Kerr got paid and then some.
Teams will have $30 million more to spend in 2024.
LeBron James hasn't played for the Lakers since Feb. 13 vs. the Pistons.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Dan Campbell's Lions have several key pieces already in place. Can they make the right roster tweaks to build on last season's trip to the NFC championship game?
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
The White Sox are trying to leave Guaranteed Rate Field and threatening to move if they don't receive enough public money.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
The 15-year-old Woods is eyeing his first PGA Tour start.
The third-year forward emerged at the right time with a breakout season that could alter the Warriors’ path forward.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.