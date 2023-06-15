Knoxville Webb athlete Markeis Barrett commits to Vanderbilt football

Knoxville Webb football 3-star athlete Markeis Barrett has committed to Vanderbilt, he announced on Thursday.

Barrett is the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 52 athlete in 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-1, 168-pound Barrett chose Vanderbilt after initially de-committing from Wake Forest on June 7. His other offers included Virginia Tech, Illinois, Marshall, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati and Tennessee.

Barrett had 41 receptions for 631 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 2022. As a defensive back, he had 24 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups.

NEW WEBB COACH: Don Mahoney's path to Webb football coach: Butch Jones staff member to David Meske fan

BEARDEN TRANSFER: Gallatin transfer Jaheim Merriweather adds playmaker to Bearden offense

“He’s one of the more talented players I ever coached," said former Webb coach David Meske, who retired after the 2022 season. “He changes direction so fast. He has tremendous speed. He's very athletic, and the most important thing is he works hard every day and tries to get better.”

Advertisement

Last season, Barrett made the Knox News All-PrepXtra second team as a returner.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Webb football's Markeis Barrett commits to Vanderbilt