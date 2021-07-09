Knoxville Truck practice results

Chandler Smith posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s Camping World Truck Series practice at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.

Smith led the way with a lap of 81.070 mph on the half-mile dirt track. He was followed by Matt Crafton (80.884 mph), Derek Kraus (80.652), Donny Schatz (80.264) and Hailie Deegan (80.253). Schatz is a 10-time World of Outlaws sprint car champion making his series debut.

This is the first time the series has competed at Knoxville Raceway.

The Truck Series races Friday. The night begins with four 15-lap qualifying heat races. The first is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The 150-lap race is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

