Knoxville Super Regional schedule announced for Tennessee-Evansville baseball

The NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional will be contested at Lindsey Nelson Stadium between No. 1 national seed Tennessee and Evansville.

Game dates, first pitch times and television information for the best-of-three series were announced on Tuesday.

Game No. 1 between the Vols and Purple Aces will take place on Friday at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2. Game No. 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. EDT (ESPN2), while an if necessary game will be held Monday with a first pitch time to be determined.

Live stream on Fubo TV

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball wins 2024 Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire