Knoxville Regional to feature Baseball Hall-of-Famer Scott Rolen

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (50-11) will host the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional, Friday-Monday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols will play Northern Kentucky (35-22) on Friday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Southern Miss (41-18) will play Indiana (32-24-1) to open play in the Knoxville Regional on Friday at 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Scott Rolen serves as a special assistant to Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer. Rolen was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

He is in his sixth year on the Hoosiers’ coaching staff, serving as director of player development, assisting with on-campus recruiting in accordance with NCAA rules and collaborates with Indiana’s coaching staff when preparing for practice and competition.

Rolen played in Major League Baseball from 1996-2012 for Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati.

He won a Gold Glove Award eight times and was a seven-time All-Star. Rolen won a World Series championship with the Cardinals in 2006.

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire