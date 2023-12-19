Knoxville Catholic football names Philip Shadowens new coach day after Steve Matthews leaves

Knoxville Catholic football named co-interim coach Philip Shadowens its permanent coach, according to a release. This comes a day after co-interim coach Steve Matthews left to lead Concord Christian.

This year, Shadowens helped lead Catholic to a 7-6 record and a run to the Division II-AAA semifinals. their best season since joining the division in 2019.

“Coach Shad's track record of building state championship football programs speaks volumes. His unparalleled football knowledge and special talent for positively influencing players, students, and fellow coaches set him apart," Jason Surlas, athletic director at Knoxville Catholic, said in the release. "His genuine passion for the profession, along with unwavering support from his family, makes him the perfect fit for our school and community."

