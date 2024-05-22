Knox secures all-league Co-MVP

May 21—Tenino's star pitcher Kellan Knox was named as the Class 1A Evergreen League's Co-MVP on the release of the all-league team last week.

Knox, an Oregon recruit, has been one of the best pitchers in the league and has propelled the Beavers to a spot in the Final Four in Bellingham. Head coach Ryan Schlesser and his staff was named Staff of the Year.

Here is the full list of honors plus the first and second teams.

Co-MVPs — Kellan Knox, Tenino; Bode Poler, Montesano

Staff of the Year — Tenino

First team

Payton Hanly, Eatonville; TJ Dunlap, Elma; Carter Studer, Elma; Grant Vessey, Elma; Zander Jump, Hoquiam; Skylar Bove, Montesano; Toren Crites, Montesano; Cam Taylor, Montesano; Jaxson Wilson, Montesano; Jack Burkhardt, Tenino; Will Feltus, Tenino; Austin Gonia, Tenino; Cody Strawn, Tenino

Second team

Michael Stogsdill, Eatonville; Brody Thirtyacre, Eatonville; Ethan Camus, Elma; Issac McGaffey, Elma; Brody Palmer, Elma; Eastin Wright, Elma; Chris Bryson, Hoquiam; Riley Montoure, Hoquiam; Dom Standstipher, Hoquiam; Colton Grubb, Montesano; Tyson Perry, Montesano; Zach Timmons, Montesano; Hunter Sweet, Tenino