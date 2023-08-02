Knox News to release its Knoxville area's top college football recruits on Thursday

Knox News will release its annual Elite 8 on Thursday. The list is a collection of the Knoxville area's top college football prospects for the Class of 2024.

The Elite 8 is the newspaper’s recruiting list. It is decided by conversations with national college football recruiting reporters, observations on the field and discussions among the sports staff.

The list of Knox News’ top eight high school football players for the class of 2024 entering this fall will list each player in alphabetical order. We will then begin ranking each of the eight players, starting at No. 8 and working our way to No. 1.

Last year's Elite Eight included Tennessee freshmen Trevor Duncan of Catholic and DeSean Bishop of Karns along with Virginia Tech's Lance Williams of Alcoa.

