Lane Kiffin's son Knox could not be more excited for his dad's new job at Ole Miss

In the SEC, it just means more.

Lane Kiffin’s 10-year-old son, Knox, thinks as much, at least.

News broke on Friday night that Kiffin was closing in on becoming Ole Miss’ next head coach, and Knox found out shortly thereafter, as shown in a video that aired on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Sounds like Lane Kiffin’s son “Knox” is excited to be heading to Oxford.



“SEC SEC” Chant 😂😂. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/9p0w6h19Ib — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 7, 2019

Knox could not be more excited, as he leaps into the car and breaks out an “SEC! SEC!” chant. No word on how he feels about Conference USA and Boca Raton, but needless to say, he’s pumped about the move to Oxford.

Knox was named after Knoxville, Tennessee, where his father coached the Volunteers for one season. The elder Kiffin also spent three seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach too, so the family is familiar with SEC territory.

Since leaving Alabama, Kiffin has a 25-13 record at Florida Atlantic and is expected to be introduced with the Rebels after the Owls’ Conference USA title game appearance on Saturday. Whenever Kiffin coaches his first game with the Rebels, they’ll have their biggest cheerleader yet.

Lane Kiffin is expected to become Ole Miss' next head coach. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

