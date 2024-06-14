“He knows how to be successful” – Sebastian Kehl on Nuri Şahin

Borussia Dortmund appointed Nuri Şahin (35) as their new head coach on Friday afternoon.

The former player, who wore Black and Yellow for 274 games across two spells, replaces Edin Terzić, who after reaching the Champions League final, handed in his resignation on Wednesday night.

Şahin worked as an assistant, alongside Sven Bender, under Terzić since January.

On appointing Şahin, Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl had his praise for the club’s new coach.

“Nuri Şahin helped us reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. He has the experience here as a player and assistant coach to know how BVB works – and above all he knows how to be successful,” said Kehl.

“With his natural authority and expertise he has a good relationship with our team, and he knows what we need to work on collectively. Nuri has our full confidence and our full support.”

Upon retirement from his playing career, Şahin coached Turkish side Antalyaspor for 92 games, winning 38, drawing 23 and losing 31.

