'He knows what it means to the supporters' - Sohail Sahi

BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator Sohail Sahi believes that Jonathan Walters has made a positive impact at the club since being appointed Sporting Director.

Sahi says that the former forward has done a great job rekindling the connection between the players, staff and fanbase:

"It's a massive tick in the box of John Coates when he put him in interim charge and then he's hired him permanently. It's getting that Stoke DNA back at the club.

"We've seen the likes of Glenn Whelan coming to watch the games, I saw John O'Shea in the director's box, I've seen Phil Bardsley.

"You can sense some of the old Stoke players wanting to be around the club again and I've got a feeling that's to do with Jonathan Walters being the football director.

"I know he gets the club, he understands it, he's played in the shirt. He knows what it means to the supporters.

"I loved his chat not long ago when he talked about the future. He talked about getting back into the Premier League, getting into Europe. That really made me smile."

How would you assess Walters' performance in his role so far?

