'He knows him so well': Richard Hughes leads Liverpool charge for Serie A revelation

Liverpool are looking at one of the best centre-backs in Serie A right now in Riccardo Calafiori - and Richard Hughes knows him well.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that Liverpool are in the race for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori. The defender is widely expected to leave the club this summer, with Juventus favourites to snap him up.

It comes after Bologna's incredible campaign that saw them shockingly finish in the Champions League spots. Manager Thiago Motta has immediately left, however, joining Juventus - and it appears he wants to take Calafiori with him.

The 22-year-old only moved back to Italy at the start of last season from Basel, though. He's built a fantastic reputation in a short time and it's apparently enough to impress Liverpool.

Sporting director Richard Hughes, however, has known about Calafiori for a long time. He'll lead the charge for the Reds if they do decide to battle Juve for the player.

“Bologna are open to proposals from abroad,” said Romano. “At the moment there is still no formal bid. Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham have been scouting the player, following the player.

“I see many questions about Liverpool. We have these links to Liverpool because Richard Hughes since he was at Bournemouth knows the player so well, was following him for Bournemouth while he was at Roma.

"He knows him so well, so let’s see what Liverpool decide to do."

Riccardo Calafiori interests Liverpool

No one should be in any doubt that Liverpool want a new centre-back. They've been linked with a ton of the best around Europe - though, all of them are typically in their early 20s at the oldest.

Calafiori fits the bill, certainly, as a young defender who has performed at the top level for at least a full season. But Liverpool need to make a call here.

Leny Yoro is almost certainly their top target but the chances of signing him are low. He wants Real Madrid and Real Madrid want him.

If Liverpool go all-in on Yoro and lose out (again) then they'll likely lose their chance at Calafiori, too, with Juventus eager to get it done. The Reds need to pick their battle.

