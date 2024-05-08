What’s known about Dolphins schedule, with announcement now set. And Hill, Beckham, more

The Dolphins have known all of their 2024 opponents for four months.

In a week, they will learn the dates and times of those games.

The NFL, which had looked at the possibility of releasing the schedule this week, instead will do it on Wednesday night, May 15, according to Sports Business Journal.

Besides playing Buffalo, New England and the Jets at home in 2024, the Dolphins also will welcome Jacksonville, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Arizona and San Francisco to Hard Rock Stadium. The 49ers are the defending NFC champions, and several of those non-playoff teams have augmented their roster through free agency and the draft.

The Titans added receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard.

The Raiders added former Dolphins standout Christian Wilkins.

Arizona added Marvin Harrison Jr., considered the best receiver in the draft.

The Jaguars added several players, including former Bills receiver Gabe Davis.

As for the 2024 road schedule, the Dolphins will play at Houston, at Indianapolis, at the Rams, at Seattle, at Buffalo, at New England and at the Jets. Miami will also visit the Cleveland and Green Bay because those teams, like the Dolphins, finished second in their division.

All AFC teams have eight home games and nine road games next season.

THIS AND THAT

The Dolphins announced the expected signing of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday. Per a source, Beckham will earn $3 million guaranteed with $5.5 million in incentives. He turned down slightly more elsewhere.

Meanwhile, during an appear on the “Around the Bar” podcast, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill reiterated his desire to play the remainder of his career here.

“I love Miami. I love every bit of it,” Hill said. “My wife loves it, the kids love it, my mom loves it, and it’s just a beautiful city to live in. There’s so much stuff to do.

“Obviously, I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here and we understand that. But Miami is a great city. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there.”

Hill, 30, remains under contract through 2026. He’s due $21.8 million in 2025 (not guaranteed), with a $34.2 million cap number. He’s due $43.9 million in 2026 (none guaranteed), with a $56.3 million cap hit. So a restructure or extension seems likely.

Earlier this offseason, agent Drew Rosenhaus spoke of a potential Hill extension during his weekly appearance on WSVN-Fox 7.

▪ Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. — who is expected to start alongside Jordyn Brooks after a year playing alongside Jerome Baker — described Brooks as “fast and physical. He hits hard, just like me. I think we play well off each other. We haven’t been out there yet with pads in 11-on-11, but as far as our play style, he’s calm and instinctive — some similarities to me.”

Brooks and Baker essentially flipped jobs this offseason; Brooks signed with the Dolphins and Baker joined the Seahawks.

▪ ESPN’s Louis Riddick, in talking with colleague Omar Kelly over the social media platform X, made clear he’s bullish about receiver Tahj Washington, the Dolphins’ seventh-round pick. Riddick named him his favorite non first round selection by Miami.

“Tahj has dynamic ability with the ball in his hands in the middle of the field. Super quick. Love the philosophical fit,” Riddick said.

▪ NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, a former scout, said new Dolphins edge rusher Mo Kamara, the team’s fifth-round pick, has “great first-step quickness. He’s going to have an opportunity to jump in that rotation and maybe be a pass rush specialist.”

▪ NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, on why first-round pick Chop Robinson is going to be a good player for the Dolphins: “He’s got excellent bend, great first-step quickness. He just needs work and needs to play.

“He’s got what it takes to beat guys off the edge. He’s got great sudden movement to win inside. He’s got to learn the blocking assignment. The talent, what it takes to win in this league, Chop Robinson is bringing that with him to the Dolphins.”

Robinson will “debut” as a Dolphin at the team’s rookie minicamp beginning Friday in Miami Gardens. It is not open to the public.