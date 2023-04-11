Here’s what you need to know about YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket pricing

NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home beginning with the 2023 NFL season and we now know exactly how it’ll be priced.

Google’s YouTube TV service won the bidding war to acquire NFL Sunday Ticket back in December, outbidding both Amazon and ESPN. They’re reportedly paying $2 billion annually for U.S. rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. On Tuesday, YouTube TV announced their pricing details, also informing fans that they can begin signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket with early presale pricing. Here’s the scoop on their pricing plans.

If you subscribe to YouTube TV already (base plan cost is $72.99 per month):

$349 per season (Discounted to $249 if you purchase YouTubeTV before June 6).

$389 (Discounted to $289 if you purchase YouTubeTV before June 6) if you bundle with the RedZone channel.

If you do not subscribe to YouTube TV:

$449 per season (Discounted to $349 if you purchase before June 6)

$489 (Discounted to $389 if you purchase before June 6) if you bundle with the RedZone channel.

Basically, YouTube TV is offering a slight discount to its subscribers. There is currently no mention of a single-team package coming to NFL Sunday Ticket under YouTube TV, so fans looking to simply enjoy Kansas City Chiefs games might be out of luck. Additionally, they don’t appear to be planning to offer “student pricing” as DirecTV did in the past.

A few NFL Sunday Ticket features that YouTube TV is currently touting include the ability to watch up to four games at once, unlimited DVR storage, the ability to replay key plays, plus fantasy football data and live stat updates.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire