Do you know who you're talking to? Candace Parker and Shaq are becoming the Internet's favorite duo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Hernandez
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shaquille O&#39;Neal and Candace Parker banter on &quot;NBA on TNT.&quot;
Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker banter on "NBA on TNT." (TNT)

Future WNBA Hall of Famer Candace Parker continues to school retired Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal.

Parker and Shaq are co-hosts on "NBA on TNT" and have been trading friendly banter for weeks. Most recently, when co-host Adam Lefkoe asked Parker for her opinion, he referred to her as "reigning Defensive Player of the Year." The former Los Angeles Sparks forward led the WNBA in defensive rebounds and was in the top 10 for blocked shots per game last season.

"You were Defensive Player of the Year?" Shaq asked.

"Take the surprise out your voice," Parker countered.

"She's always bullying me," the big man said, laughing at the consistency of their jokes.

During an earlier segment, Parker had a simple answer for Shaq, who suggested the WNBA should lower its rims to attract more fans.

"Nah," the five-time WNBA All-Star said.

O'Neal argued the WNBA, which is celebrating its 25th season this year, has gained a lot of ground as it pushes to be viewed equally alongside the NBA. He suggested, following the pattern of beach volleyball, the league should make court adjustments to allow women to dunk more frequently. He called it the final missing piece to make the women's game just as exciting as the men's league. The WNBA and NBA both currently play with rims at 10 feet.

"Y'all are doing the step-backs, the pull-backs, y'all are doing everything that we are doing," he said, "but I don't see a lot of people going up with two hands."

Parker, who spent 13 years with the Sparks before joining her hometown Chicago Sky during the offseason, was a pioneer of the dunk in the women's game. She was the first player to dunk in an NCAA tournament game and only the second to do so in the WNBA.

"It's coming," Parker promised, adding her next child will be following in her footsteps and dunking.

Earlier this month, she explained to Shaq how 3-point shooting has changed the pick-and-roll.

"You're going to be manning up, trying to recover back to your man and they're going to hit a 3," she said to counter his statement that modern defense is as simple as "man up."

They went back and forth as Shaq tried to make his case that not every player is a threat as a 3-point shooter. Parker cited the Denver Nuggets' shooting percentage from beyond the arc during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks to back up her opinion.

"What did they shoot from the 3? They shot 11 of 30. They shot 36 percent," she said. "This was an off night."

Her quick math left Lefkoe and co-host Dwyane Wade stunned.

"That Tennessee math!" Parker responded, citing her education from the University of Tennessee where she helped the Lady Vols win back-to-back national championships.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel appears mired in deadlock as votes are tallied

    Israel on Wednesday appeared to be barreling toward another political stalemate after what was shaping up to be its fourth inconclusive election in the past two years. Candidates across the political spectrum called for unity and healing, and a little known Islamist lawmaker emerged as the politician most likely to choose the country’s next prime minister. Mansour Abbas said he was “not in the pocket of anyone” and vowed to listen to offers from anyone willing to talk to him.

  • People Charged in Capitol Riot Dramatically Increased Donations to Trump After He Lost Election

    A new analysis of of campaign finance filings shows that MAGA devotees boosted their contributions significantly after Trump lost against Biden.

  • Dad bods are preferred by nearly 75% of singles, survey suggests

    Dating.com asked 2,000 singles what body type they desired in a partner, and most people preferred "dad bods" over bodies with hard abs.

  • Parents call for charges in drug death of Bobby Brown Jr

    The parents of Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, said Tuesday that they want those responsible for his accidental overdose death held responsible, and prosecutors said they are considering criminal charges. In an autopsy report released Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner said 28-year-old Brown Jr. died Nov. 18 from the combined effects of cocaine, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl. In a statement to The Associated Press, Brown Jr.'s parents and their attorney emphasized the fatal dose of fentanyl in his system, and its frequent unexpected presence in the street versions of other drugs.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • I’m from Kentucky. I like guns. But I know things need to change

    I was in my teens when I shot a gun for the first time and I enjoyed it. I don’t want to ban firearms — I just want to see them regulated in the same way as cars

  • Chicago Suburb to Pay Black Residents $25,000 in Landmark Vote for Reparations

    The Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois made history Monday by becoming the first U.S. city to approve reparations to Black residents for discriminatory practices as well as the lingering effects of...

  • Sixers remain interested in Kyle Lowry, rookie Tyrese Maxey available

    The Philadelphia 76ers still have interest in Kyle Lowry while Tyrese Maxey has been made available.

  • Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Make a deal before the deadline

    With the deadline for the NBA and fantasy leagues fast approaching, the time to make a deal is now.

  • Love and basketball: College hoops power couple competing in both men's, women's NCAA tournaments

    Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis and Texas A&M's Anna Dreimane, together since 2017, are both competing in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.

  • Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings

    Speaking on the floor of the Georgia state Senate last week, Michelle Au implored her colleagues to “stand up” to the hatred aimed at Asian Americans that's increased during the pandemic. A day later, a gunman shook the Atlanta area by killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent. For Au, who joined the state Senate in January as its first Asian American woman, the attack was a heartbreaking validation of her fears.

  • Coronavirus tracker: the latest figures as countries fight the Covid-19 resurgence | Free to read

    The human cost of coronavirus has continued to mount, with more than 123.7m cases confirmed globally and more than 2.7m people known to have died. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March and it has spread to more than 200 countries, with severe public health and economic consequences. Latin America became the epicentre of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, with the region accounting for almost a half of deaths each day.

  • Kyle Lowry

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 23

  • Deutsche Bank Says 52% of Its Investors Expect Bitcoin Below $60K in 12 Months

    BTC upside is limited, and could halve in twelve-month's time, according to Deutsche Bank survey.

  • Jamaica’s Central Bank to Pilot CBDC Beginning in May

    The Bank of Jamaica will pilot the CBDC in its fintech regulatory sandbox from May to December.

  • NL Stolen Base Targets

    Brad Johnson investigates every National League roster for stolen base targets and sleepers. (Getty Images)

  • 🏀 NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Wednesday, March 24th | Donovan Mitchell

    NBA DFS action on Wednesday, March 24, locks at 7:00 p.m. ET with a mega 11-game main slate on Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. SuperDraft is locking at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 10-game slate. Before you lock in your lineups, make sure to check out Awesemo’s daily fantasy basketball picks, rankings and projections. Let’s dig […] The post 🏀 NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Wednesday, March 24th | Donovan Mitchell appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Kendall Jenner Just Reminded Us of the Beaded Bag Trend From the Early '00s

    Kendall Jenner's latest outfits are a blast from the past. After wearing a '70s-inspired Mango striped sweater vest that costs $50, the supermodel was seen in New York City again carrying a supernostalgic accessory. Kendall was spotted running errands wearing a white cropped thermal from Eterne ($115) with high-waisted jeans. She threw a long denim duster and carried a Staud beaded bag that took us straight back to the early 2000s. The patchwork bag reminded us of a time when beads reigned supreme. If you're hoping to snag Kenny's exact handbag, you're in luck. The bag is available for $250 and comes in a variety of patterns. Kendall finished her look off with a pair of black loafers, small sunglasses, and a face mask that came with a colorful beaded chain. Keep reading to get a closer look at her bag from all angles ahead. Then, shop out her exact bag, as well as more affordable options, if you're feeling inspired. Related: Hailey Bieber Appeared on Jimmy Fallon Wearing This Sexy LBD That's Perfect For Date Night The 9 Best White Sneakers of All Time, According to Our Editors

  • Blake Griffin makes debut with Nets, throws down first dunk since 2019

    "It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."

  • Kevin Holland's lack of urgency, nonstop chatter costs him a career-defining win at UFC Vegas 22

    Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.