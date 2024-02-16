What to know if you're going to ESPN's 'College GameDay' at Auburn basketball vs. Kentucky

AUBURN — Auburn basketball and ESPN's "College GameDay" seem to have a date every year, and the 2023-24 season is no different.

The two-hour show is set to return to the Plains for a live taping ahead of Auburn's game against Kentucky on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, ESPN). The show, hosted by Rece Davis along with analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg and Andraya Carter, has been to the Plains three other times: 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Auburn and Kansas are the only two basketball teams in the country to have College GameDay visit in each of the last four eligible seasons, as the program did not travel during the 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about College GameDay if you plan on attending at Auburn, including schedule, parking information and more:

What time does ESPN's 'College GameDay' start? When does Auburn basketball play Kentucky?

Auburn basketball won't play Kentucky until 5 p.m. CT, but College GameDay will air in the morning from 9-11 a.m. CT. Gates will open for students at 7 a.m. and for the general public at 7:30 a.m.

Neville Arena will then be cleared at the conclusion of the show before fans are let back in in the afternoon ahead of the game.

Parking information for Auburn-Kentucky

The Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum parking lot is first come, first serve on basketball game days. It's located across the street from Neville Arena.

Where to enter Neville Arena

Both the student gate and the main entrance for the general public can be found on the north end of Neville Arena. The entrance is near the Village View Dining Facility.

How much are tickets for Auburn basketball vs. Kentucky?

Depending on the service, ticket prices (excluding fees) vary anywhere between $182 for standing room only to upwards of $3,000 for a club seat as of Thursday afternoon.

