What you need to know before Xavier Musketeers face Jacksonville Dolphins

Xavier head coach Sean Miller credited a good, not great, season-opening victory over Robert Morris Monday to the nerves of a slew of new Musketeers playing in their first game at Cintas Center.

The Musketeers beat Robert Morris by 14 to start the year. They shot 57.1% from the field, nearly 70% at the free-throw line, but let the underdog Colonials stay in the game due to foul trouble and turnovers (17). Xavier now has a chance to come out free and loose on Friday when they host Jacksonville for a chance to start 2-0 before a gargantuan early-season litmus test at No. 3 Purdue on Monday.

In his six-plus seasons at Xavier, Miller is 18-2 in November home games with last year's two-point loss to Indiana in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and a 66-54 loss to the Miami RedHawks in 2004.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) rises to the basket against Robert Morris Colonials guard Justice Williams (1) in the second half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Xavier won 77-63.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville

Tip: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV/Radio: Fox Sports App/55KRC

Ratings: Xavier is ranked No. 39 in KenPom. Jacksonville is at No. 252.

Series history: Xavier won its only meeting against Jacksonville in the 2019 season-opener, 76-57, behind 17 points each from Naji Marshall and Tyrique Jones.

Jacksonville Dolphins scouting report

Record: 1-0 (13-16, 6-12 A-Sun in 2022-23)

Head coach: Jordan Mincy (35-26, third season)

Offense: 113 ppg

Defense: 46 ppg

Overview: Jacksonville had six players reach double figures in its 113-46 season-opening win over DII Johnson University on Monday. Jacksonville won 21 games in 2022 in Mincy's first season, the most for the program since 1986, but dropped to 13-16 last year and 11th in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Stephon Payne III (F. 6'9", 14 ppg)

Robert McCray (G, 6'4", 19 ppg)

Gyasi Powell (G, 6'3", 10 ppg)

Bryce Workman (F, 6'7", 16 ppg)

Josiah Sabino (G, 6'4", 5 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller hollers down the bench after a missed play in the second half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Xavier won 77-63.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 1-0 (27-10, 15-5 Big East in 2022-23)

Head coach: Sean Miller (148-57 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 77 ppg

Defense: 63 ppg

Overview: All five Xavier starters scored in double figures against Robert Morris, led by Desmond Claude's career-high 25 points. Xavier tightened up on defense in the second half, holding the Colonials to just 8-for-29 from the field. Miller played four freshmen off the bench with Dailyn Swain and Sasa Ciani each adding four points. Robert Morris' defensive emphasis on the perimeter forced Xavier to attack the rim, leading to 50 points in the paint and just 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) floats to the basket in the first half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 25 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 10 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 13 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 10 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 11 ppg)

Will Lazar Djokovic make Xavier debut?

Injury luck continued to go against Xavier when the Musketeers lost international addition Lazar Djokovic to a fractured right hand a week before the season tipped off. Djokovic, a freshman forward expected to have a key role this season, missed the win over Robert Morris, but Miller was encouraged he'd be back sooner rather than later.

"The good news is it's one of those things he'll be able to return sooner rather than later. We just want to get him out of that period of time where he can hurt it more," Miller said.

Djokovic is doubtful to play against Jacksonville, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, but did return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.

Players to watch

Gytis Nemeiksa

It was unclear a few weeks ago if Nemeiksa would start or come off the bench for the Musketeers. Djokovic's hand injury answered that question and Nemeiksa was in the starting lineup Monday in his first game on American soil. After an early turnover, Nemeiksa quickly showed his ability to finish at the rim and be a ball-hawk on the glass. He finished with a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds). He was particularly efficient giving Xavier second-chance opportunities, grabbing a team-high four offensive boards.

Forward Gytis Nemeiksa got the start against Robert Morris and finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, four of which were offensive.

"He (Nemeiksa) doesn’t necessarily look the part as a great offensive rebounder, but we’ve all seen these players throughout the years where they just have a way about being around the basketball. That’s how I would describe Gytis," Miller said.

Xavier freshmen

We'll see if Xavier's freshmen look better Friday after first-game nerves against Robert Morris. One name to watch is guard Trey Green, who has been one of the most impressive players in the offseason, but was 0-4 shooting with three rebounds, three assists and three turnovers on Monday.

"Tonight wasn't his (Green's) night, but I know he'll bounce back," Miller said Monday.

Xavier will have to lean on its freshmen this season, heightening the importance to increase their comfort level and confidence.

"We have to be the program, the team, the coaching staff, that can get that improvement," Miller said.

Xavier first-year head coach Billi Chambers: "I think you always have to have it in your mind what you're aiming for. Don't aim for anything less. Aim for what your goal is and celebrate the small victories, the steps along the way. We can't forget about the process."

Xavier women drop their opener

The Billi Chambers era of Xavier women's basketball tipped off Wednesday in Mahoning County, where the Musketeers fell to Youngstown State, 55-41.

Grad student Nila Blackford, one of the returning starters from last year's team, led Xavier with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. The Musketeers forced 21 turnovers, but couldn't overcome a poor shooting performance, going 33.3% from the field and just 1-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Xavier's home-opener is Saturday against James Madison.

