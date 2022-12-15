What to know about Wyoming vs. Ohio in Arizona Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

Wyoming wants to make history and get its fourth consecutive bowl win, matching a school record that dates to the 1950s and ’60s. Meanwhile, Ohio will also chase a fourth consecutive bowl win after coming up short in its Mid-American Conference championship game. Here's what to know about the matchup.

What teams are in the Arizona Bowl?

Wyoming vs. Ohio.

When and where is the Arizona Bowl?

Friday, Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

How can I watch the Arizona Bowl?

It is streaming online here.

Wyoming won’t keep up on offense. Prediction: Ohio, 27-22.

Wyoming vs. Ohio expert picks

Scooby Axson: Ohio

Jace Evans: Wyoming

Paul Myerberg: Wyoming

Erick Smith: Wyoming

Eddie Timanus: Wyoming

Dan Wolken: Wyoming

Who is favored to win the Arizona Bowl?

Who is Wyoming's starting quarterback?

Wyoming's roster situation is tenuous. Quarterback Andrew Peasley, a junior transfer from Utah State, will lead the team in the bowl game.

How many Wyoming football players are in the transfer portal?

Wyoming has had four players enter the transfer portal so far. One of those players was star Titus Swen, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season but also was dismissed from the team for violating team rules.

Who is Wyoming's starting running back?

Two backup RBs are among the team’s multiple injuries, so redshirt freshman Joey Braasch will start.

How good is Easton Gibbs?

The Wyoming linebacker may be the top defensive player in this matchup and could play a huge role in disrupting a young Ohio offense. Gibbs is that linebacker who seems to be everywhere on the field at once. His 9.2 tackles per game ranked third in the Mountain West and 23rd in the country.

Who is the quarterback for Ohio University?

CJ Harris. Harris impressed in limited action after taking over for Kurtis Rourke. The sophomore struggled in the MAC title game loss to Toledo but showed a propensity to make high-level plays with both his arm and legs.

What happened to Kurtis Rourke?

Ohio is without starting quarterback and MAC Offensive Player of the Year after Rourke tore his ACL and meniscus in late November. Rourke passed for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Bobcats finished the regular season scoring 32 or more points in eight of their nine wins.

What are Sieh Bangura's 2022 stats for Ohio?

The freshman running back amassed six touchdowns in the final four games of the regular season and emerged as a legitimate weapon. In back-to-back wins over Miami (Ohio) and Ball State, he totaled 293 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 7.3 and 6.4 yards per rush, respectively, in those two games.

College football bowl game expert picks

