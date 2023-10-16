Get to know Wisconsin's new starting quarterback, Braedyn Locke, with Tanner Mordecai sidelined by injury

With news that Tanner Mordecai is going to miss some time after suffering a broken hand against Iowa, the Wisconsin Badgers now turn to another program newcomer, Braedyn Locke, as the starting quarterback.

Here's what to know about Locke:

Where is Bradeyn Locke from?

Locke attended Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas, setting a Class 6A Texas state record with 127 career passing touchdowns, and he finished second in passing yards with 11,182. The top-25 quarterback in the Class of 2022 committed to Mississippi State but transferred to Wisconsin before the current season before playing a snap of college football. Including 2023, he has four years of eligibility.

How old and how tall is Braedyn Locke?

He's 19 and will turn 20 on Dec. 8. He's listed as 6-0 by UW (was listed at 6-1 with MSU).

When did Braedyn Locke transfer to Wisconsin?

Locke announced he was coming to Wisconsin in January, becoming the third new quarterback brought into the program via the transfer portal, after Moredecai from SMU and Nick Evers from Oklahoma.

During spring practice, Locke demonstrated a keen grasp of the playbook and established himself pretty clearly as the No. 2 option behind Mordecai, and the presumed starter-in-waiting given that 2023 marked Mordecai's final year of eligibility.

Locke was recruited by offensive coordinator Phil Longo out of high school when Longo was with North Carolina, and Longo recruited him again when Locke entered the transfer portal. At Mississippi State, Locke was able to learn under head coach Mike Leach, who died in December of a heart ailment but was one of Longo's mentors and was a champion of the Air Raid offense that Longo employs.

Braedyn Locke's brother has already committed to Wisconsin for the Class of 2025

Landyn Locke, the younger brother of Braedyn and also a quarterback, became the first UW recruiting commitment for the Class of 2025 when he pledged to join the Badgers program in June. Landyn is listed as 6-3, 180 pounds, and already had offers from Miami, SMU, Western Kentucky and Tulsa.

How much as Braedyn Locke played before now?

Locke did not take a snap at Mississippi State.

He made his college debut for the Badgers against Georgia Southern, completing his lone pass attempt for eight yards in the final stages of a 35-14 win.

Pressed into duty midway through the game against Iowa on Oct. 14, Locke completed 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards and led UW on two scoring drives, both field goals.

Badgers players afterward expressed confidence in Locke.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Who is new UW Badgers starting quarterback Braedyn Locke?