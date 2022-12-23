Get to know Wisconsin football’s 2023 class

The early signing period opened on Wednesday, and with it came 14 signees for the Badgers in the class of 2023.

Luke Fickell did a lot with only a little bit of time as the new Badger head coach landed significant flips, a big-time transfer quarterback, and kept a number of Badger targets in Madison who were offered by the previous era.

In total, Wisconsin has 14 signees and a key transfer coming into Madison this season. The signees range from west coast to east coast while unsurprisingly being heavily rooted in the midwest.

Here is a look at all 14 signees and the key transfer Wisconsin was able to lock in on Wednesday:

OL James Durand

I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb — James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022

Four-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Durand originally committed to the Badgers back in May and took an official visit in June. The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman is the No. 6 overall player in Arizona per 247Sports.

ATH Braedyn Moore

Four-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio

Story continues

Moore was one of a few flips from Cincinnati once Fickell took the Wisconsin job. The four-star athlete originally committed to the Bearcats in November, but flipped to follow Wisconsin’s new head coach.

CB Amare Snowden

Four-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Roseville, Michigan

Snowden played both sides of the ball in high school, starring at cornerback and wide receiver. He projects as a defensive back at the next level. He was the latest commit in the class, as he left his recruitment up in the air until Wednesday when he committed and signed with Wisconsin.

RB Nate White

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

White is the lone in-state product in the Badger class of 2023. He starred at King High School in Milwaukee.

CB Jonas Duclona

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Duclona was a three-sport athlete at the high school level, and a track star throughout the past four years. He played basketball, football, and ran track.

CB Jace Arnold

“It’s a great hire, really unexpected, but a good hire.”@Rivals_Clint checks in with three-star Jace Arnold and other Wisconsin commits after Wisconsin announced the hire of Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell: https://t.co/6erkW4mK20 pic.twitter.com/0g2ITNilko — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2022

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Marietta, Georgia

Arnold played both running back and cornerback in high school, but was recruited to Wisconsin to play defense. He had 39 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions over 12 games as a senior.

WR Trech Kekahuna

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

If you’re looking at that Tweet above you’re probably pretty confused. Yes, Kekahuna committed to Arizona as recently as last week. There was no bigger signing day surprise than the original Badger commit deciding to circle his way back to Wisconsin.

CB AJ Tisdell

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: College Station, Texas

Tisdell played in all three phases as a senior, contributing as a cornerback, wide receiver, and returner for College Station High School.

ATH Justin Taylor

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: La Grange Park, Illinois

Taylor was also a versatile high school player, playing receiver, running back, defensive back, and on special teams.

LB Tyler Jansey

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois

Jansey has been committed to the Badgers for months, originally verbally committing back in January.

Edge Jordan Mayer

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Clairton, Pennsylvania

The 6-foot-5 edge officially visited Wisconsin back on December 9.

QB Cole LaCrue

Cole LaCrue and the Broomfield Eagles are state champions 🏆#copreps pic.twitter.com/wtpGj24GFy — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) December 3, 2022

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Broomfield, Colorado

The 6-foot-2 quarterback was a state champion this past month.

LB Christian Alliegro

Jeff Jacobs: Christian Alliegro went from lax star to Wisconsin football signee https://t.co/J6zFNFJFyw — Stamford Advocate (@StamAdvocate) December 22, 2022

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Avon, Connecticut

The 6-foot-3 linebacker was heavily recruited to play collegiate lacrosse, but ultimately decided to go with football.

TE Tucker Ashcraft

Three-star prospect per 247Sports

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

The Washington native is an excellent blocker and will fit in seamlessly as a Badger.

Transfer: QB Nick Evers

While he is not technically a part of the 2023 class, Wisconsin landed a big win in the transfer portal as they landed Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers.

Evers was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire