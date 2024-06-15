What to know & where to watch Sunday’s UFL Championship in St. Louis

What to know & where to watch Sunday’s UFL Championship in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The United Football League Championship is set for Sunday afternoon at the Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis.

The experience might not be the same as a typical St. Louis Battlehawks game with tens of thousands of fans, but organizers are hopeful for a large turnout and a championship-caliber spring football atmosphere.

If you’re looking to make the UFL Championship part of your Father’s Day plans, even without the hometown St. Louis Battlehawks, here’s what you need to know…

When is the UFL Championship?

The UFL Championship is scheduled to begin 4 p.m. CT Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center.

Who are the opponents?

The Birmingham Stallions will play the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL Championship.

Birmingham finished the regular season with a league-best 9-1 record and won the USFL Conference Championship last weekend. San Antonio finished 7-3 in the regular season, defeating the Battlehawks in last weekend’s XFL Conference Championship.

How can I watch?

If you’re unable to attend the XFL Conference Championship on a ticket, FOX 2 will carry the game broadcast.

Are tickets still available?

Event organizers have listed tickets to Sunday’s matchup directly through Ticketmaster. There are some listings as low as $6 before fees. There are also ticket listings for the 100, 300 and 400 sections available through Ticketmaster.

Fan festivities

Prior to the game, the UFL will host Fan Fest celebrations from noon to 4 p.m. at Baer Plaza just across the Dome. The festivities will include live music, food, beverages, and U.S. Army-sponsored elements, including the Impossible Kick challenge.

Charles Glenn, the St. Louis Blues’ former National Anthem singer, will perform the tune live ahead of the game. Marquette King, a UFL Arlington Renegades punter and musician, will perform at halftime.

Tom Brady, seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion, is expected to present the UFL Championship trophy at the Dome on Sunday evening, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

Top players

Birmingham’s top players on offense include Adrian Martinez (quarterback), Ricky Person Jr. (running back), Larry Rountree (running back), Jace Sternberger (wide receiver) and Deon Cain (wide receiver). On defense, Kyahva Tazino (linebacker) and Damon Lloyd (linebacker) are most likely to be involved.

San Antonio’s top players on offense include Chase Garbers (quarterback), John Lovett (running back), Morgan Ellison (running back), Jontre Kiklin (wide receiver) and Cody Latimer (wide receiver). On defense, Jordan Mosley (safety) and Tavante Beckett (linebacker) are most likely to be involved.

Who’s favored?

Birmingham is widely considered the favorite among most sportsbooks. They have a CBS Sports moneyline of -190 and FOX Sports moneyline of -165.

What’s at stake?

The winner of Sunday’s Stallions-Brahmas matchup will take home the first-ever UFL Championship, following the merger of the USFL and XFL spring football leagues earlier this season.

Something for St. Louis fans too

If you’re a season-ticket holder of the St. Louis Battlehawks, check your emails.

Team officials tell FOX 2 that season-ticket holders should see an email with a QR code. If you visit the Fan Fest activities Sunday at Baer Plaza, you may be able to win some free items. That includes jerseys, hats, T-shirts and possibly more.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.