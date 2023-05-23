'We know what's at stake': FAMU, Jackson State ready to push HBCU's in 2023 Orange Blossom Classic

The 2023 football season is over three months away.

But the hype already exists as Florida A&M will kick off its season against Jackson State during the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic at Miami Garden's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

On Wednesday, the OBC held its kickoff press conference.

For the last two seasons, the winner of the season-opening game has represented the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East division in the conference championship and ultimately reach the Cricket HBCU Celebration Bowl.

Last year, it was JSU prevailing for the second consecutive year row after trouncing FAMU, 59-3.

"We've talked about the ramifications of this game," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said. "The last two years, the winner of this game has gone on to represent the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl and unfortunately that has not been Florida A&M. So, it's imperative to not only start fast, but to sustain it.

"It's going to be an emotional game, so the team that can control our emotions and play the way we're coached to play will have the best chance. We're looking forward to turning the tide a little bit. We have some unfinished business and we know what's at stake."

JSU Tigers head coach TC Taylor is entering his first year at the helm. The former JSU football star wide receiver, was elevated from the team's offensive coordinator after Deion Sanders departed for NCAA Division I-FBS Colorado.

"It's big shoes to fill, but I'm excited about it," Taylor said. "I understand the assignment. I've been preparing for this moment to be a head coach for awhile. That's why I was able to hit the ground rolling.

"I'm excited about it. It was a demand to win when I played there. It's always been an expectation at HBCU's."

The 2023 OBC will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 for the third consecutive season.

The showcase of two successful HBCU programs not only can make a push for football, but traditional student enrollment as a whole.

"We're thankful for the awareness that has been brought forth," Simmons said. "What we've been able to do through the Orange Blossom Classic only furthers that. To be one of the first nationally televised games of the seasons gives two phenomenal institutions a chance to show what we're all about.

"What better to place to showcase Black Excellence than Miami Gardens? We're excited about the opportunity and we look forward to representing Florida A&M once again."

Last season, the OBC garnered 958,000 viewers via ESPN2 ― surpassing 700,000 in 2021.

"A lot of eyes are on that game in September," Taylor said. "For me, being part of this game for the last couple of years makes a lot of students say it's okay to come to an HBCU's when they see the quality that Jackson State and FAMU puts on the field.

"We're capitalizing because of the JSU brand. It's a lot of people that believes in what Jackson State is doing as a program."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

