What to know about Western Oregon at South Dakota State

Aug. 29—WESTERN OREGON AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings

TV: Midco Sports

RADIO: WNAX-AM 570; Jackrabbit radio affiliates

STREAMING: ESPN+

RECORD LAST YEAR: WOU 6-5; SDSU 14-1 (FCS champions)

SERIES: First meeting

RANKINGS: SDSU is ranked No. 1 in FCS; WOU is unranked in Division II

COACHES: WOU — Arne Ferguson (19th year, 100-83); SDSU — Jimmy Rogers (1st year)

WHAT TO KNOW: A member of the Division II Lone Star Conference, Western Oregon is facing an FCS opponent for the third straight year. They dropped their season opener to Weber State 41-5 last year and lost 21-7 to Portland State in 2021. They will also play a non-conference game at Minnesota State-Mankato this season.

The Wolves transitioned from NAIA to Division II in the late 90s and have been members of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference since 2001. However the GNAC folded as a football conference due to low membership in 2021, at which point WOU moved to the Lone Star.

Ferguson was an all-conference linebacker for the Wolves from 1984-88, became a grad assistant on staff a year later, and after 11 years as an assistant was named the head coach in 2005. He's been there ever since. The Wolves had 10 straight winning seasons from 2006-2015 and earned a share of the GNAC title in 2019.

Last year's WOU defense held opponents to just 84 rushing yards per game but the top four tacklers from that team (a group that includes their leaders in sacks and interceptions) moved on.

The Wolves offense graduated their leading rusher but brings back quarterback Gannon Winker and his top target, Damon Hickok (677 yards receiving). Winker threw for 2,315 yards but completed just 50 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

SDSU will just be trying to avoid getting too caught up in the crowd and the national championship hoopla that will surround the pregame festivities. They have a proven history of avoiding the risk of overlooking overmatched opponents, and in the first game of the post-John Stiegelmeier era, the new coach will likely have his team ready to operate at a high level.

For FCS teams, games against Division II opponents are 'non-counters', as in, a win does not count toward their record when under playoff consideration, though a loss would.