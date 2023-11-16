What to know about Washington's football semifinal vs. East St. Louis: Preview and prediction

Outlook: Despite 78 combined playoff appearances, these two teams have never met in the postseason. ... Washington is the No. 2 seed in the southern bracket, while the Flyers are the fourth seed. In the final Associated Press poll, the Panthers were ranked No. 3 with ESL coming in as the top-ranked 6A team. ... ESL has lost twice, falling to reigning Class 7A state champion Chicago Mt. Carmel, which is still alive in the 7A playoffs, and undefeated Humble (Texas) Atascocita. Washington's lone loss was a 7-3 defeat to Kankakee in Week 2. ... Defense has been the catalyst for Washington all season. Three shutouts and five games allowing eight points or less have helped the Panthers give up 9.2 points a game. ... Carter Prina and Eli Papis each scored defensive touchdowns in last week's 59-16 win over Chatham Glenwood. Washington RB Kainon McQueary rushed for 230 yards and three TDs as the Panthers tallied 399 total yards. Hunter Reed added 48 yards and two scores. James Johnson scored on an 11-yard TD, too. ... The Flyers ended Kankakee's unbeaten season with a 39-13 victory in the quarterfinals last week. ESL allowed just 159 total yards to Kankakee and are now giving up 11.2 points a game. Quarterback Robert Battle, who threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 120 yards and a score last week, leads an offense that is putting up 38.8 points a game. ESL running back Larevious Woods chipped in 110 yards and two TDs along with returning a fumble for a score. ... Four ESL players are committed to play college football: Leontre Bradford (Purdue), Taylor Powell (Northern Illinois), Jesse Watson (Purdue), Rico Bond (Lindenwood) and Jaion Jackson (Central Michigan). ... The Panthers' last semifinal appearance came in a 2017 5A loss to eventual state runner-up Dunlap.