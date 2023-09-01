What to know about Washington State football vs. Colorado State: How to watch, betting odds and more

College football returns to Fort Collins this weekend.

The 2023 season begins with the Colorado State football team hosting Power 5 foe Washington State out of the Pac-12.

The 5 p.m. Mountain time kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2 will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Here's what to know about the game and how to watch and listen.

The broadcast team on CBSSN is Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Randy Cross (analyst) and Brandon Baylor (reporter).

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

How to listen on the radio:

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

Betting line: Washington State is an 11- or 11.5-point favorite at different sites, with the Las Vegas Insider consensus line at 11.5.

Saturday's weather in Fort Collins: Mostly sunny conditions with a high of 93 degrees and 15% chance of rain. Light winds at 5-10 mph.

Attendance: Canvas Stadium has a seating capacity of 36,500 with more than 30,000 expected to attend and a sellout possible.

More: Going to a 2023 Colorado State football game at Canvas Stadium? Here's what to know

Tickets: Single-game and multi-game pass tickets can be purchased at CSURams.com/tickets, by calling 970-491-7267 or via the stadium box office, which opens four hours before kickoff.

Coaches: CSU is coached by Jay Norvell, who is in his second year leading the Rams. He's 36-35 in six seasons as a head coach and 3-9 at CSU. Washington State is led by Jake Dickert, who is in his second full season leading the Cougars and holds a 10-9 record.

Team records: Both teams are playing their first game of the season.

Series: Teams have met twice, with CSU beating Washington State 48-45 in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl and Washington State winning 38-7 last season in Pullman.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Washington State football game against Colorado State on?