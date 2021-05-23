All you need to know about Washington’s 2021 schedule

The Washington Football Team released their 2021 schedule earlier this month. As Washington looks to defend its NFC East championship in 2021, it will face a difficult road repeating as division winners.

The Football Team will face a daunting schedule that includes a first-place schedule, matchups against the last two Super Bowl champions in Tampa Bay and Kansas City and a difficult stretch to end the season.

In addition, Washington has to face quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson and a host of other talented passers.

Now that we’ve had some time to analyze, review, and predict the Washington Football Team’s 2021 schedule, let’s answer all pertinent questions surrounding Washington’s schedule for next season.

Who is the the Week 1 opponent?

Oct 25, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) signals before the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has a tough opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fortunately, that is a home game, and the team doesn't have to travel across the country. This means the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year in Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert will meet the 2020 NFL reigning defensive rookie of the year in Chase Young. Washington leads the all-time series, 7-4, but the Chargers have won four of the previous five meetings.

When is the bye week?

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young #99 reacts following a 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Washington receives its bye week in Week 9. Considering the difficulty of its schedule, that is perfect. Just before the bye week, Washington has a tough four-game stretch, which includes New Orleans, Kansas City and trips to Green Bay and Denver. Coming out of the bye week, the Football Team hosts Tom Brady and the defending champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least the schedule-makers gave the WFT the defending champions at home after a bye.

Story continues

When are the prime-time games?

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team gets three prime-time games in 2021. First, a Week 2 game against the New York Giants at FedEx Field will be on Thursday Night Football. Washington's next prime-time contest will be in Week 12 on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. Finally, the WFT's last prime-time game is against the Dallas Cowboys on the road in a Week 16 edition of Sunday Night Football. It's important to note some prime-time games are subject to change due to flex scheduling.

Are there any long road trips?

Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) waves to the Dallas Cowboys fans during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team has a brutal stretch to end the season. The WFT must go on the road in four of their final six games. One of those is a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders, while the other three are divisional games. In addition to the road games, Washington plays only NFC East opponents in its final five games. That is almost unheard of. The schedule-makers clearly didn't do the Football Team any favors in the final six weeks.

Who is the Week 18 opponent?

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington gets the Giants to end the season again. Could the NFC East be on the line? Or, perhaps a wild-card berth? The Giants, like the WFT, have had a strong offseason. They will be in contention this fall. Remember, the Giants swept Washington in 2020, although both games were extremely close. This is the perfect way to end the schedule, with the two old rivals battling for a potential playoff spot.

What else is there to know about WFT's 2021 schedule?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field for warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Washington opens the season with two home games, before finishing with four of six on the road.

Washington faces the top four teams in the NFL from 2020. The Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All four of these teams played in the two conference championship games.

No international game for the WFT.

The Buffalo Bills were Washington's opponent when the league added the 17th game.

1

1