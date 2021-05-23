  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

All you need to know about Washington’s 2021 schedule

Bryan Manning
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Washington Football Team released their 2021 schedule earlier this month. As Washington looks to defend its NFC East championship in 2021, it will face a difficult road repeating as division winners.

The Football Team will face a daunting schedule that includes a first-place schedule, matchups against the last two Super Bowl champions in Tampa Bay and Kansas City and a difficult stretch to end the season.

In addition, Washington has to face quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson and a host of other talented passers.

Now that we’ve had some time to analyze, review, and predict the Washington Football Team’s 2021 schedule, let’s answer all pertinent questions surrounding Washington’s schedule for next season.

Who is the the Week 1 opponent?

Oct 25, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) signals before the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has a tough opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fortunately, that is a home game, and the team doesn't have to travel across the country. This means the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year in Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert will meet the 2020 NFL reigning defensive rookie of the year in Chase Young. Washington leads the all-time series, 7-4, but the Chargers have won four of the previous five meetings.

When is the bye week?

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young #99 reacts following a 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Washington receives its bye week in Week 9. Considering the difficulty of its schedule, that is perfect. Just before the bye week, Washington has a tough four-game stretch, which includes New Orleans, Kansas City and trips to Green Bay and Denver. Coming out of the bye week, the Football Team hosts Tom Brady and the defending champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least the schedule-makers gave the WFT the defending champions at home after a bye.

When are the prime-time games?

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team gets three prime-time games in 2021. First, a Week 2 game against the New York Giants at FedEx Field will be on Thursday Night Football. Washington's next prime-time contest will be in Week 12 on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. Finally, the WFT's last prime-time game is against the Dallas Cowboys on the road in a Week 16 edition of Sunday Night Football. It's important to note some prime-time games are subject to change due to flex scheduling.

Are there any long road trips?

Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) waves to the Dallas Cowboys fans during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team has a brutal stretch to end the season. The WFT must go on the road in four of their final six games. One of those is a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders, while the other three are divisional games. In addition to the road games, Washington plays only NFC East opponents in its final five games. That is almost unheard of. The schedule-makers clearly didn't do the Football Team any favors in the final six weeks.

Who is the Week 18 opponent?

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington gets the Giants to end the season again. Could the NFC East be on the line? Or, perhaps a wild-card berth? The Giants, like the WFT, have had a strong offseason. They will be in contention this fall. Remember, the Giants swept Washington in 2020, although both games were extremely close. This is the perfect way to end the schedule, with the two old rivals battling for a potential playoff spot.

What else is there to know about WFT's 2021 schedule?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field for warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

  • Washington opens the season with two home games, before finishing with four of six on the road.

  • Washington faces the top four teams in the NFL from 2020. The Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All four of these teams played in the two conference championship games.

  • No international game for the WFT.

  • The Buffalo Bills were Washington's opponent when the league added the 17th game.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: final round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history. A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back. Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16. Tee-times for Sunday's final round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1230 Brian Gay (USA) 1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA) 1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA) 1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng) 1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA) 1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA) 1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA) 1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA) 1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng) 1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA) 1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA) 1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA) 1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA) 1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa) 1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA) 1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA) 1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA) 1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA) 1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA) 1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA) 1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA) 1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA) 1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA) 1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor) 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) 1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa) 1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • For one beautiful moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship again

    For just a moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship once more.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Report: Brad Stevens' job is safe no matter how Celtics do in play-in tournament

    Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.

  • ‘Road 2 War’: Take a behind-the-scenes look at Nate Diaz’s UFC 263 fight prep

    Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • T.J. Dillashaw’s return vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

    After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Tennis-Thiem heads to Roland Garros short on confidence, matches

    The world number four, a French Open finalist in 2018 and 2019, losing both to Rafa Nadal, was sidelined for two months by a foot problem and returned to the Tour at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid. The 27-year-old made an encouraging return, making the semi-finals in Madrid earlier this month, but then lost in the third round in Rome last week and took a wildcard for Lyon to get some matches under his belt before the claycourt major.

  • Seimone Augustus wasn’t just a basketball player, she was a revelation

    We realized that some people choose to play basketball and others were chosen. She was the latter. Seimone was the chosen one.

  • Jake Paul signs multi-fight boxing deal with Showtime Sports

    Jake Paul could fight more experienced opponents now that he signed with Showtime.

  • Anderson Silva: UFC ‘completely terrible’ for blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing

    Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.

  • USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, May 18: Charles Oliveira takes lightweight throne

    Not all that long ago, Charles Oliviera wasn't even listed in the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie lightweight rankings, and now he sits atop it.