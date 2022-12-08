3

What to know about Viktor Bout, the "Merchant of Death" swapped for Brittney Griner

Convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout has been sent back to Russia in a prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. CBS News investigative unit senior producer Pat Milton joins us to discuss the man known as the "Merchant of Death."

  • "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout released from prison in exchange for Brittney Griner

    The U.S. agreed to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," in exchange for Moscow freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner. Thomas​ Firestone, former resident legal adviser for the U.S. Embassy In Moscow, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero with more.

  • Video: President Joe Biden announces Brittney Griner's release from Russia

    President Biden announced the prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout and the WNBA star alongside Griner's wife Cherelle and Vice President Harris.

  • Former Iranian prisoner discusses Brittney Griner's release from Russia in prisoner swap

    Jason Rezaian, global opinions writer for the Washington Post, was wrongfully detained by Iranian forces for 544 days before he was released in a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran in 2016. He joins CBS News to discuss WNBA player Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange between U.S. officials and the Kremlin.

  • German coup plot investigators focus on secluded hunting lodge

    German investigators in the small eastern town of Bad Lobenstein on Thursday searched a secluded 19th century hunting lodge owned by a local aristocrat who is at the centre of a coup plot that has shocked Germany and left residents bewildered. Police surrounded the Waidmannsheil hunting lodge, which belongs to Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss, and sits just outside the town in a wooded area, amid suspicions that it served as a depot for weapons and meeting point in the planned coup. The plans came to light on Wednesday with the detainment of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor's office said was preparing the violent overthrow of the state to install as national leader the 71-year-old aristocrat who had sought backing from Russia.

  • US sports world overjoyed at Griner's release from Russia

    Brittney Griner's former coaches and teammates as well as a host of elite athletes on Thursday celebrated the US basketball star's release from a Russian prison after 10 months of captivity.

  • Multiple Sixers react to WNBA star Brittney Griner coming home from Russia

    Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers react to the news of Brittney Griner being released from Russia.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on way back to US after release by Russians

    Debra Alfarone reports the Biden administration negotiated a deal to bring Griner home in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer being held in the US.

  • Investigators identify 'Boy in the Box' victim in decades long Philadelphia cold case

    Police have identified the boy from the 1957 "Boy in the Box" case nearly 66 years after his body was found in a blanket in a box in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.

  • Video of Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap released by Russia

    Russia’s Federal Security Service released footage of the prisoner swap of WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout between Russia and the United States on Thursday, December 8. The footage shows Griner boarding a plane in Russia and landing in the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner swap took place. It also shows clips of Bout on a plane back to Russia. (Credit: FSB via Storyful)

  • Who is Victor Bout?

    FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace explains who the U.S. swapped for in exchange for Brittney Griner.

  • Michigan football's Olu Oluwatimi wins Rimington Award, Outland Trophy

    Michigan football graduate transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi wins Rimington and Outland Trophies as nation's best offensive lineman

  • Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap with Russia

    WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. Paul Whelan was left out of the deal, though President Biden vowed to keep working for his release. Margaret Brennan has the details of the trade.

  • Video released by Russia shows Britney Griner prisoner swap

    Russia’s Federal Security Service released footage of the prisoner swap of WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout between Russia and the United States on Thursday, December 8. The footage shows Griner boarding a plane in Russia and landing in the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner swap took place. It also shows clips of Bout on a plane back to Russia.

  • Beshear: Eastern Kentucky flood victims deserve economic help with housing

    In an interview with the Herald-Leader, the governor also addressed his reelection chances with the race for governor coming up in 2023.

  • Viktor Bout: Who is the Merchant of Death released in Brittney Griner exchange?

    Viktor Bout, one of the world's most infamous arms dealers, has been released from US custody. Bout, also known as the Merchant of Death, was released as part of a prisoner exchange with US basketball star Brittney Griner. He was conscripted into the Soviet Army when he was 18 years old and while Bout insists he was never a spy, it has been claimed he once worked for the GRU. "Viktor Bout, in my eyes, is one of the most dangerous men on the face of the Earth," Michael Braun, the former chief of operations for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said. Bout was extradited from Thailand to the US in 2010 after a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency two years earlier. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2012 after being found guilty of conspiracy to kill Americans and US officials.

  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky players react to Brittney Griner's release

    The WNBA and sports world at large rejoiced Thursday morning with the news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention.

  • President Biden speaks on Brittney Griner's release

    President Biden delivers remarks after Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap, with the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

  • Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, reacts to Russia prisoner swap

    Brittney Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who's been imprisoned for months on drug charges. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, said she and Brittney Griner are committed to helping free other Americans incarcerated in foreign prisons.

  • Russia releases video of Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap

    Russia's Federal Security Service released video on Dec. 8 of the prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout.

  • The scientific theory of why some Americans didn't want Brittney Griner to come home from a Russian prison

    Plenty of Americans didn't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.