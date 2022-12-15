What to know about USC vs. Tulane in Cotton Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

In 2022, Tulane finished the season 11-2, a near inverse of a miserable 2-10 campaign from a season ago. USC had its eyes on the College Football Playoff before faltering in the Pac-12 championship game against Utah. But the Cotton Bowl is a healthy postseason destination for the Trojans to cap off Lincoln Riley’s first season on the West Coast.

Who will play in Cotton Bowl?

USC vs. Tulane.

When and where is the Cotton Bowl?

Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

How can I watch the Cotton Bowl?

ESPN is airing the game.

The transfer portal will significantly impact the roster as Lincoln Riley continues to build the Trojans in his vision. The status of Caleb Williams is one to certainly monitor while making a prediction for this game. This should be a fun, close game with lots of scoring from both sides. Prediction: Tulane, 38-34

USC vs. Tulane expert picks

Scooby Axson: USC

Jace Evans: USC

Paul Myerberg: USC

Erick Smith: USC

Eddie Timanus: Tulane

Dan Wolken: Tulane

Who is favored to win the Cotton Bowl?

Is Caleb Williams playing in the Cotton Bowl?

The status of Caleb Williams – the transfer quarterback who followed Riley from Oklahoma, a decision made all the wiser by his strong case for the Heisman Trophy – is uncertain for the matchup against Tulane. The sophomore suffered a “significant” hamstring injury, Riley said, during a 59-yard, highlight-reel dash in the Pac-12 title game. Williams, though, said after that game that "it would take a lot to keep me out."

How did USC get to the Cotton Bowl?

Aside from a pair of slip-ups at the hands of Utah, USC was perfect in 2022. The season hit a crescendo with consecutive victories over rivals UCLA (48-45) and Notre Dame (38-27) to close out the regular season. Williams put the finishing touches on his Heisman campaign; the offense scored at least 30 points in each game from Oct. 1 until the Pac-12 championship game. Defensively, however, the Trojans have room for improvement. They gave up 6.3 yards per play in 2022, ranked 102nd in the nation in yards per game allowed (415.1) and surrendered 27.9 points per game.

Who is the head coach at Tulane?

This will be Tulane’s fourth bowl appearance under coach Willie Fritz. The team’s turnaround in 2022 nearly led to the departure of Fritz, who was in the mix for the Georgia Tech job opening. But Fritz committed to the Green Wave ahead of his team hosting the AAC championship game against Central Florida the first weekend of December. In that game, Tulane avenged a loss to the Knights during the regular season and won its first conference championship in 24 years. Back then, the Green Wave were members of Conference USA and Tommy Bowden was coaching the team.

Who is QB for Tulane?

The 2022 Green Wave were led by junior quarterback Michael Pratt, a three-year starter who accounted for 36 total touchdowns (25 passing, 10 rushing, one receiving). He completed 64.5% of his passes and averaged 231 passing yards per game. Against Central Florida in the conference championship game, Pratt, the second-team All-AAC quarterback, threw for a career-high 394 yards and four touchdowns with 48 yards and a score on the ground to earn Most Outstanding Player honors. Five receivers caught 25 passes or more on the season, while Tyjae Spears buttressed the offense with more than 100 rushing yards per outing.

When was the last time Tulane played in a New Year's Six game?

A New Year’s Day Bowl – although this one will take place Jan. 2, 2023 – is the expectation for Southern Cal. For Tulane, it’s historic. The Green Wave, champions of the American Athletic Conference, will play in their first New Year’s Six game since Jan. 1, 1940, when Tulane fell 14-13 to Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl.

Who has the edge when USC passes?

Caleb Williams was fourth in the NCAA in total passing yards this season while leading an offense that finished third in the nation in scoring. Tulane’s secondary will have its hands full even if Williams and the top receivers don’t play. Edge: Southern Cal.

Who has the edge when USC runs?

Tulane surrendered 3.89 yards per rush and the defense faced more than 500 rushing attempts throughout the season. USC averaged more than 5 yards per rush. This is a category in which Williams would heavily tilt the matchup in favor of the Trojans if he’s healthy. Edge: Southern Cal.

Who has the edge when Tulane passes?

Tulane averaged a respectable 8.53 yards per pass attempt but lacks a true standout at wideout. The Trojans defense, however, ranked 96th in defensive pass efficiency and has allowed 35 or more points in four of its last six games. Edge: Draw.

Who has the edge when Tulane runs?

The Southern California defense fares better against the run (62nd nationally) but the Green Wave have been effective on the ground to close out the season. Expect Tulane to generate offense through the running game and put the Trojans player on their heels. Edge: Tulane.

Who has the special teams edge?

The statistical differences are marginal in both the punting and place-kicking games. Same goes for the both teams’ respective return units. Edge: Draw.

Who has the coaching edge?

Lincoln Riley is one of the sharpest offensive minds in all of football who can not only sustain success (Oklahoma), but rebuild a program on the fly (USC). Willie Fritz is no slouch himself, though, and he has the Green Wave committing the fifth-least penalties per game in the country (four). Edge: Draw.

